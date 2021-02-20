Whopping INR 6144 crore in 14 years of IPL: Auction, salary money spent across cricketers globally

The Indian Premier League (IPL), hailed as the best T20 tournament in the world, on Thursday surpassed the INR 6000 crore mark of spending in auctions and salaries following the completion of mini-auction ahead of IPL 2021.

At the IPL auction 2021, franchises spent heavily in a bid to bolster their respective squads as the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals signed up as many as 57 players.

According to a report in Insidesport, the IPL franchises have now spent a total of INR 6144 crore across 14 seasons with the 2021 auction seeing the amount locked at INR 145.30 crore. Since IPL started in 2008, a total of 789 players have seen their lives changed having earned lucrative IPL contracts.

ALSO READ: IPL Auction 2021: Complete players list of all eight squads

While naturally, Indian players have earned the majority of the chunk from IPL auctions, Australian and South African players follow them with the likes of West Indies, England and New Zealand players next in the list.

ALSO READ: From MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh to Chris Morris: Most expensive buys in every IPL auctions

Let us take a look at how the distribution of IPL auction and salary money across players from different countries have happened over the years:

India: Indian domestic players have earned a staggering INR 3433 crore from 14 IPL seasons.

Australia: With 94 Aussie cricketers having played in IPL in 14 years, they have bagged INR 905.9 crore.

South Africa: The players from the rainbow nation are third on the list. As many as 56 Proteas players have participated in IPL while earning INR 539 crore from the cash-rich tournament.

West Indies: The Windies players have earned INR 458 crore with a total of 33 West Indies players having played in the IPL in 14 seasons.

England: A total of 33 English players have participated in the IPL while earning a mammoth INR 285.96 crore.

New Zealand: A total of 31 players from New Zealand have played in IPL, earning INR 211.6 crore.

Sri Lanka: Despite no players participating in IPL 2021, the Islanders have earned INR 195.93 after participation of 27 players in the tournament over the years.

Afghanistan: Only four Afghani players have played in IPL thus far having earned INR 58.4 crore.

Bangladesh: Only six Bangladesh players have participated in IPL in 14 editions with their earning standing at INR 34.78 crore.

Pakistan: While Pakistan players were only allowed in the IPL during the initial phase of the tournament, a total of 11 players played in the tournament, earning INR 12.84 crore.

Netherlands: Only two players have made the cut from the Netherlands in IPL while earning INR 5.27 crore.

Zimbabwe: Just three players have played in IPL from Zimbabwe, earning INR 1 crore.