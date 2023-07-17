WHOPPING AMOUNT! Tickets for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut hits the roof

Lionel Messi is set to debut for Inter Miami during their League Cup face-off versus Cruz Azul on Friday (July 21). Messi switched to his new club after moving out of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following the end of his two-year-long contract with the French club. While many were expecting Messi to return to Barcelona, the Argentine surprised one and all with his move to the US.

Ahead of Messi's US debut, fans are eagerly awaiting to see him in Inter Miami colours. A day after the 36-year-old's welcome party on Sunday (July 16) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, it has been revealed that ticket prices have hit the roof for Messi's debut game on Friday. Tickets for his likely debut game are selling for as much as $110,000, as per a search on the ticket reselling website Vivid Seats. It is to be noted that it is one of the most expensive ticket prices ever recorded for a MLS team.

Messi's official unveiling event, by the David Beckham-owned club, was interrupted by rain and and technical issues. However, it didn't deter the fans who flocked in large numbers to welcome the superstar footballer.

During the event, Messi said, "I am very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family, to have chosen this project and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it very much. We are going to have a good time and great things are going to happen. Thank you very much, thank you all for this day."

He added, "I can't wait to start training to compete. I feel the same desire I've always had to compete, to really want to win and to help it (Miami) continue to grow."

As per reports, Messi has pulled off a brilliant deal at Miami. At his new club, his deal is worth between $50 million and $60 million a year from his salary, signing bonus as well as equity in the team. Now the face of the Major League Soccer (MLS), the striker was also presented with his number 10 shirt at 'The Unveil' at Miami's home stadium.

After being presented with the iconic number 10 shirt, Messi hinted at his debut game on Friday courtesy of an Instagram post -- saying 'See you on Friday -- where he acknowledged the presence of his adorable fans. Thus, the focus is now firmly on Friday's encounter.

