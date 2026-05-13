/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans? Check result

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026 match on Tuesday (May 12) by 82 runs to go top of the table. Chasing 169, SRH batters had an off day in the field and were bowled out for just 86 - their lowest score in the franchise history. With the win - their fifth on the trot - GT now have 16 points from eight wins and four losses - the highest by any team at this point. SRH, despite the loss, did not suffer a huge setback and continue to remain on third place with 14 points from seven wins and five losses in 12 matches played in the seasons so far.