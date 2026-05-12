/IPL 2026: Meet Macneil Hadley Noronha, UAE-raised Karnataka all-rounder, who replaces Ghosh at CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made another injury replacement call midway through IPL 2026. After losing several first-team players due to injuries, including their former captain and veteran MS Dhoni, they included Macneil Hadley Noronha, an UAE-raised Karnataka all-rounder, who replaced Ramakrishna Ghosh. The bowling all-rounder suffered a season-ending injury (foot fracture) on his IPL debut (against the Mumbai Indians) and was ruled out of the tournament. CSK replaced him with a rookie batter; know more about him.

Who is Macneil Hadley Noronha?

Raised in the UAE, Macneil Hadley Noronha enjoyed a breakthrough season for the Mangaluru Dragons in their title-winning campaign last year at the Maharaja Trophy. An explosive striker of the cricket ball, Macneil scored 253 runs in 13 outings at a strike rate of close to 150 (148.82), smashing 19 maximums. Not only this, but the 24-year-old also picked up 10 wickets at 7.44 with his off-spin, including his best of 2/25, which came during the final against Hubli Tigers.

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Impressed with his white-ball antics, Karnataka selectors picked him in the squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The bowling all-rounder played three games, scoring 58 runs at a strike rate of over 160 (161.3). He also returned with one wicket, which came against Tripura in Ahmedabad.

Injury crisis at CSK

Injuries plagued CSK’s camp this season, with worries beginning to mount even before the tournament began. Not one, but two impactful players, MS Dhoni (calf injury) and overseas seamer Nathan Ellis (hamstring), suffered blows. While Dhoni was initially supposed to be out for just two weeks, as also officially communicated by CSK, he remained on the sidelines since. Ellis, however, was ruled out of the season.



Midway through the season, CSK also lost frontline quick Khaleel Ahmed and top performer with the bat, Ayush Mhatre. While they brought in seamer Akash Madhwal for the injured Mhatre, CSK is yet to announce Khaleel’s replacement. The former champions also replaced Ellis with compatriot Spencer Johnson, who joined the camp late after recovering from an injury of his own.

