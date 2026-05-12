/‘I won’t lie for money’: German model LizLaz exposes media plot to defame Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s public image was on offer to be tarnished, but the German model LizLaz, who became an overnight sensation following Kohli’s like on one of her Instagram posts, denied doing it for money. In a shocking revelation, the social media influencer admitted almost falling prey to journalists and their mantras (of using her as a tool) to spread a negative perception of Kohli in the media and among the fans.

Speaking on Filmymantra Media, LizLaz admitted to being offered money to make false statements about the Indian star and publicly target him.

In several video clips going viral on social media, the German model is on record saying, "Some journalists even offered me money to say bad things about him (Virat Kohli) and make allegations about things he never did. But why would I do that?"

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On the contrary, she claimed that Kohli happens to be her favourite cricketer and that she had no intentions of damaging his reputation for financial gain of all things. Recalling the instance when Kohli’s like on her social media post created buzz, LizLaz revealed she didn’t even know about it until people started calling her.



“I found out because people started calling me. I didn’t even see it in my notifications,” she said.

How Kohli’s ‘one like’ made her feel unreal

The German model LizLaz revealed how social media was flooded with messages and screenshots (of Kohli’s like on her post), and that she became the talking point worldwide.



“I opened Google, and there were pages and pages about me. It felt very unreal,” she added.



Moreover, the most interesting part about this was how in India, everyone was searching for LizLaz, while it was opposite in Germany, where Virat Kohli became the most searched name overnight.



“In India, people were asking, ‘Who is LizLaz?’ But in Germany, the headlines were asking, ‘Who is Virat Kohli?’ because cricket is not very popular there,” she joked.

