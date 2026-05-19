/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings? Check result

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in IPL 2026 match on Monday (May 18) and book a place in the playoffs. Chasing a modest 181 at the iconic Chepauk in Chennai, Ishan Kishan led SRH's charge with 47-ball 70 as the team reached the target in 19 overs. With the win, SRH's eighth in 13 matches, they got to 16 points and secured a place in the top four. CSK, on the other hand, suffered seventh defeat in 13 games and their chances to qualify for the playoffs took a hit. The five-time champions, however, are still in contention and vying for the final place with four other teams - Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.