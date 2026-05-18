/'IPL over Test Cricket'? Michael Vaughan makes big claim on Jofra Archer

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has raised concerns over the ECB’s handling of Jofra Archer’s workload and availability, arguing that centrally contracted players should not place franchise cricket ahead of Test commitments. Ahead of England’s home Test series against the New Zealand, Vaughan questioned the decision to allow several England players to remain in the IPL despite the first Test at Lord’s beginning on June 4. Archer was left out of the squad for the first match, though he is expected to be considered later in the series.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Vaughan clarified that his criticism was aimed at the system rather than Archer himself. He suggested that there is a growing issue in English cricket, pointing out that Archer has been permitted to complete his IPL stint under what appears to be an arrangement between the ECB and the BCCI.

Vaughan added that England’s centrally contracted players should prioritise international duties over franchise leagues.

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“I’m sure he’ll be in the squad for the second Test," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz. “But I think we have a problem in English cricket at the moment because Jofra was obviously staying for the full IPL. There’s some contract that the ECB have done with the BCCI that’s allowing all our players to stay for the duration."

While acknowledging the popularity and financial benefits of T20 franchise tournaments, Vaughan warned that Test cricket could lose its importance if domestic leagues begin taking priority over international fixtures.

“All these franchise leagues are fantastic, and I love them for the players," he said. “But if we start putting domestic leagues above a Test match, there’s a real problem."

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He further suggested that if the ECB intends to allow players to finish IPL commitments, England may need to reconsider the scheduling of its home Test summer and potentially start the season later.