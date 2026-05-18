/Sri Lanka to host India for 2 WTC Tests between August 15 and 27; dates unconfirmed

In the latest development surrounding India’s two-match away Test series against Sri Lanka, the two cricket boards - SLC and the BCCI have agreed on an almost two-week window between August 15 and 27 to host the World Test Championship matches. While the dates and venues are unconfirmed, with all stakeholders working towards finalising them, the two Asian giants will face off in a two-match Test series shortly after the Lanka Premier League, which concludes on Sunday (Aug 9). However, talks around adding three T20Is to the tour are also up in the air.

Per a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has also travelled to the Island Nation as part of an ICC delegation to assess the situation within the SLC following its dissolution by the government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The government, however, has since appointed an interim body named the Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee. That body might discuss the proposed T20I series topic with the BCCI secretary.

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While there is a push to shift those shorter-format games to September, alignment may prove incredibly difficult given India’s extraordinarily packed calendar. The T20Is were originally envisioned as a fundraiser initiative for the victims of last November's devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

September window crunch

As of now, India will travel to Bangladesh for a six-match white-ball series in September, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. Although the dates are unannounced, Saikia refused to comment on any advancements involving that tour amid the recent patch between the two cricket boards following the T20 World Cup venue row.



The away tour of Bangladesh, however, is a carry forward of last year’s postponed series, deferred at the time due to tense relations between the two countries.

