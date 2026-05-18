/WATCH | Sharp-shooter MS Dhoni impresses NSG commandos with shooting drills in Chennai hub

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian captain and cricket great, holds the honorary rank of a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. Also active in the IPL, Dhoni has been away from competitive cricket lately, recovering from a calf strain sustained ahead of this season. And although he continues to keep his massive fanbase waiting for his first game in IPL 2026, with the tournament already in its business end, MS Dhoni recently paid a visit to the NSG (National Security Guard) Regional hub in Chennai. He interacted with the NSG commandos and even took part in a shooting drill, impressing the onlookers.

Dressed in all-black attire, Dhoni’s light-hearted interaction with the commandos was captured and made public in a series of viral videos, where he was seen discussing their fitness and training routines. He even pointed towards himself and asked them, ‘Am I looking fit enough?' Dhoni’s unexpected remark drew smiles and giggles from the personnel around him, with Dhoni later taking part in shooting drills under supervision.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

WATCH VIDEO -

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was conferred the honorary rank in the Territorial Army’s Parachute Regiment after winning the 2011 ODI World Cup at home, and has since participated in several training attachments, including duties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhoni in IPL 2026

Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday evening at Chepauk, which also happens to be CSK’s last home game this season. Considering Dhoni’s wish to play his last game for his IPL franchise at their home venue, which he said sometime during the 2021 edition in the UAE, Dhoni could appear at the venue. It, however, remains unclear if he will feature in the playing XI for the Yellow Army.

