The ticket sales for Chennai Super Kings’ last home game this season have reportedly surged amid expectations of watching MS Dhoni in the yellow jersey. However, the latest reports are unlikely to bring any smiles to his fans, as although Dhoni is expected to be around CSK’s dugout against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday night (May 18), he is unlikely to make himself available for selection. After losing their previous game to LSG, CSK needs to win this game at least to stay afloat in the playoff race. They play the Gujarat Titans next in an away clash.

MS Dhoni has been away from competitive cricket since last appearing in IPL 2025. Ahead of this season, Dhoni suffered a calf injury and has remained sidelined since. Although CSK’s official handle stated that Dhoni would take the field after two weeks, suffering a setback during his recovery further delayed his much-anticipated return.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Contrary to his training videos flooding the internet now and then, Dhoni is said to be reluctant about making his comeback to the cricket field for primarily two reasons: a) he feels he is not 100 per cent about his match fitness, and b) he doesn’t wish to alter the winning XI that has so far kept CSK alive in this tournament.

Would he never play again?

Only MS Dhoni can answer this. Turning 45 in July this year, the chances of Dhoni keeping himself fit and available for selection for the next season look highly unlikely. Considering he decided against appearing for his franchise this season, Dhoni might never return as a CSK player again.



But the fans seemed to be hoping against hope to watch their former team captain and franchise legend back keeping wickets and smashing sixes for perhaps the last time, as Chennai hosts Hyderabad on Monday.

