/IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni play in CSK vs SRH at Chepauk? Here’s what we know

All eyes at MA Chidambaram Stadium will be on MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final home fixture of the IPL 2026 season. The 44-year-old picked up a calf injury before the campaign began and CSK’s official update stated that he would be sidelined for around two weeks. More than seven weeks have passed since then, yet the veteran wicketkeeper has still not featured in a matchday squad.

Although Dhoni resumed training early in the season, he has not travelled with the side for away fixtures and has mainly stayed away from the dugout even during home matches, leaving fans puzzled for clarity.

Midway through the season, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that Dhoni had suffered a setback during recovery, delaying his comeback further.

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Batting coach Michael Hussey, however, repeatedly maintained that Dhoni looked comfortable while batting. The concern, it appears, has been more about his movement on the field and running between the wickets rather than his ability with the bat.

Will Dhoni play against SRH?

Ahead of the clash with SRH, Dhoni once again trained with the squad and reportedly spent considerable time in the nets, but, training appearances are no guarantee of a return.

A major talking point emerged when Ravichandran Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, said that he had “heard” Dhoni was ready to play over the past two to three matches and felt there was a strong possibility of him featuring against Hyderabad.

CSK management had earlier indicated that Dhoni did not want to become a distraction by staying around the squad without being part of the playing XI. There were also reports that he preferred not to disrupt a settled combination.

However, after CSK’s recent defeat to LSG, the team could be eager to bring the veteran back into the side, especially with younger players struggling for consistency.

Adding to the suspense, CSK pacer Spencer Johnson avoided giving a direct answer about Dhoni’s availability during the pre-match press conference.

Could this be Dhoni’s final IPL appearance?

Dhoni’s inclusion may only become clear once the team arrives at the stadium. But for fans, that news could carry emotional weight beyond just one match.