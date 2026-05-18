/IPL 2026: RCB through to playoffs; seven teams still fighting for remaining three spots? Check possible scenarios

The race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs has intensified, with seven teams still battling for the final three spots as the points table remains tightly packed. On Sunday (May 17), Delhi Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling final-over chase of 194 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The victory boosted DC’s chances while dealing a major setback to RR, whose qualification are now uncertain.

So far, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the only team to have officially secured a playoff berth, sealing qualification after defeating Punjab Kings on Sunday.

With Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants already eliminated, seven teams remain in contention for the remaining playoff positions. Here’s a look at how the qualification scenarios stand.

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Gujarat Titans

GT are on the verge of qualification with 16 points from 13 games. A win in their final league match against Chennai Super Kings will guarantee a playoff berth and could even help them secure a top-two finish. If they lose, they will depend on at least one of CSK, RR or SRH finishing on 16 points or fewer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH currently sit comfortably in third place with 14 points from 12 matches. They face CSK and RCB in their remaining fixtures and victories in both games will ensure qualification. One win could still be enough depending on other results, but consecutive defeats would leave them in a difficult position. A win over CSK in their next match would officially seal qualification for both SRH and GT.

Punjab Kings

PBKS suffered their sixth straight defeat of the season after losing to RCB and are currently fourth in the standings with 13 points from 13 games. To stay alive, they must beat LSG in their final match and hope that only one among CSK, RR and SRH crosses the 15-point mark, which is PBKS’ maximum possible tally. They will also need KKR to loose both of their remaining matches.

Rajasthan Royals

RR’s defeat against DC has significantly complicated their campaign. With 12 points from 12 matches, they must ideally win both remaining games to stay in control of their playoff hopes. However, if CSK win both of their remaining fixtures and SRH defeat RCB, RR may still miss out if net run rate comes into play.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK received a timely boost after losses for PBKS and RR. Currently fifth with 12 points from 12 matches, CSK can put themselves in a strong position by beating SRH and GT. However, qualification could still depend on net run rate if SRH also defeat RCB and RR win both of their remaining matches.

Delhi Capitals

DC are still mathematically alive in the race. With 12 points from 13 matches, they must defeat KKR in their final league game and hope PBKS lose to LSG. They also need CSK and RR to win no more than one of their remaining two games each, leaving them tied on 14 points and forcing qualification to be decided by net run rate.

Alternatively, if CSK and RR lose both their matches and PBKS lose to LSG, DC can qualify directly without relying on NRR.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR remain in contention but have very little margin for error. They are eighth with 11 points from 12 games and still have to face MI and DC. To qualify, KKR must win both fixtures and hope CSK and RR manage only one victory each from their final two matches.