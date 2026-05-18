/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals? Check result

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2026 match on Sunday (May 17) by five wickets in Delhi to stay alive in the playoff race. Chasing 194, DC were always in cruise control after 105-run opening partnership between KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel. DC eventually reached the target in 19.2 overs and bought themselves another day in the tournament. With 12 points from six wins and seven losses in 13 matches, DC's best chance to get into playoffs is to win their last league match. RR, on the other hand, also have 12 points but have two matches left and must win both of them if they are to make final four.

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DC openers do the heavy lifting

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194 wasn't a big target but still partnership was needed to reach their and DC openers, KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel, took it upon them build that partnership. The duo added 105 runs for the first wicket in 10 overs before Porel (51) was dismissed. DC did lose four more wickets after that at regular interval - Sahil Parekh (9) at 122, Rahul (56) at 133, Tristan Stubbs (4) at 153, and David Miller (9) at 175 - but the opening partnership and lesser target kept them in hunt. Skipper Axar Patel remained not out on 34 while Ashutosh Sharma hit 18 not out off 5 balls to take DC home with four balls and five wickets to spare.

Starc changes things around for DC