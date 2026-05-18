/Preakness Stakes 2026 | Napoleon Solo, with 7-1 odds, wins second jewel of Triple Crown - WATCH

Napoleon Solo is the winner of Preakness Stakes - second jewel of the US horse racing's triple crown, which took place on Sunday (May 17). Entering the race at 7-1 odds, three three-year-old colt was at the back stretch for most parts before getting momentum at the final straight and racing home comfortably. The race was held at Laurel Park, halfway between Washington and Baltimore, with limited capacity crowd capped at 4,800 as the original home of race Pimlico Course is under renovation. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo did not take part in the race, leaving 14-horse field wide open.

How Napoleon Solo won Preakness Stakes?

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Taj Mahal was the favorite to win with 9-2 odds, best for a Preakness race since it move to its current length of 1 3/16 miles in 1925. Along with Taj Mahal, Iron Honor also had 9-2 odds which moved to 8-1 before entering the gate. Nonetheless, Napoleon Solo won it and did so with some comfort. Have a look at the video below:

Iron Honor finished second and Chip Honcho, with 1-1 odds, finished third in the race. Speaking after the win, Napoleon Solo's trainder Chad Summers said: "All year long, fifth place, fifth place. Everyone said he wasn't as good as he was in the Champagne. This was a win here. People will say it wasn't against the best of the best. We'll find out the rest of the year."

How much prize money was there for Preakness Stakes?