The 152nd Kentucky Derby saw Jose Ortiz take Golden Tempo to victory in a breathtaking finish on Saturday (Mar 2) at the famous Churchill Downs race course for a $3.1 million prize money out of total pool of $5 million. Entering the race with the odds of 25-1, Golden Tempo completed the one and a quarter-mile race in 2:02:27. Golden Tempo beat the favorite Renegade, ridder by Ortiz's brother Irad Ortiz Jr. with 4-1 odds, in the final seconds despite both horses being at the back for most of the race. Golden Tempo's trainer Cherie DeVaux also became the first female trainer to win Kentucky Derby and second woman overall to win a Triple Crown race behind Jena Antonucci who had trained Arcangelo to win Belmont Stakes in 2023.

How Golden Tempo won the Kentucky Derby 2026?

As soon as the race started, Golden Tempo and Renegade, ridder by brothers Jose and Irad Ortiz, fell behind. They remained stuck at the back in the 18-horse strong field until the last stretch. The two brothers made a run for the title in the final stretch of about half mile to it a memorable race with Golden Tempo eking out a neck-long victory. Watch the full race below:

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"Today's my day and Golden Tempo's day," Jose after winning his first Kentucky Derby in 11 attempts. He won the Kentucky Oaks a day prior as well, riding Always A Runner to become just ninth jockey to win both the races in the same year.

"I want [brother Irad] to win the Derby, of course - I know it's his dream as well - but it happened that way. I think he should be happy, his horse ran a very good race," he added.

Golden Tempo trainer Cherie DeVaux reacts on Kentucky Derby win

Cherie DeVaux, Golden Tempo's trainer, was lost for words after becoming the first woman trainer to win the Kentucky Derby and second overall to win a Triple Crown race (Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont Stakes).

"I don't have any words, I'm so, so happy," she told NBC Sports after the win. "I started my career here 22 years ago as a bright-eyed bushy tailed exercise rider and I would not believe that I would be sitting up here today," she added.

Who won Kentucky Derby 2026? - Check official Result

Golden Tempo, ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz and trained by Cherie DeVaux, won the Kentucky Derby 2026 on Saturday (May 3) at Chuchill Downs. Renegade, ridden by Jose's brother Irad Ortiz Jr., finished second while Ocelli finished third. Below is full result of Kentucky Derby 2026:

Golden Tempo Renegade Ocelli Chief Wallabee Danon Bourbon Incredibolt Commandment Wonder Dean So Happy Emerging Market Further Ado Potente Six Speed Robusta Albus Intrepido Litmus Test Pavlovian

How much prize money did Kentucky Derby 2026 winner take home?