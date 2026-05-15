/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings? check result

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in IPL 2026 match on Thursday (May 14) in Dharamsala. Chasing 201, MI, which are already out of the race for the playoffs, reached the target on penultimate ball of the match which proved to be a thriller. This was MI's only fourth win in the season which has come with eight losses as they sit second to last on the leaderboard with eight points from 12 matches. As for PBKS, it has been a season of two halves with six wins in first seven games and then five losses in the next five matches. PBKS are currently fourth on the table with 13 points from 12 matches and can get to a maximum of 17 points.