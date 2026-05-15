/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings? check result

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in IPL 2026 match on Thursday (May 14) in Dharamsala. Chasing 201, MI, which are already out of the race for the playoffs, reached the target on penultimate ball of the match which proved to be a thriller. This was MI's only fourth win in the season which has come with eight losses as they sit second to last on the leaderboard with eight points from 12 matches. As for PBKS, it has been a season of two halves with six wins in first seven games and then five losses in the next five matches. PBKS are currently fourth on the table with 13 points from 12 matches and can get to a maximum of 17 points.
PBKS bat first again and lose again
Punjab Kings registered six wins in first seven games and five of them came while chasing. In the next five matches, teams made PBKS bat four times and they lost all four as well as the only time they chased as well. Against MI, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimrah Singh once again added 50 runs for the opening wicket inside powerplay before Arya was dismissed on 22. Prabhsimran and Cooper Connolly then added 57 runs for the second wicket. At 107/1 in 11.1 overs, PBKS were looking good but things turned around.
Punjab lost Prabsimran (57), skipper Shreyas Iyer (4), Connolly (21), Suryansh Shedge (8), Shashank Singh (2), and Marco Jansen (2) in the next 20 balls and the scorecard read 140/7. Azmatullah Omarzai (38), Vishnu Vinod (15 not out), and Xavier Bartlett (18 not out) then took PBKS to 200/8 in 20 overs.