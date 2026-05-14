/IPL 2026: CSK rope in Dian Forrester as Jamie Overton’s injury replacement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in South African all-rounder Dian Forrester as an injury replacement for Jamie Overton, who has returned home for checks on his injured right thigh, which has also ruled him out of this season. Overton was one of CSK’s best performers with the ball in IPL 2026, having picked 14 wickets in 10 contested matches.

Forrester comes in at a time for his maiden IPL stint when CSK needs to win their remaining league matches to qualify for the playoffs. He, who bowls right-arm quick and bats left-handed, joins CSK for INR 75 lakh. The South African represents Joburg Super Kings in SA20.

The 25-year-old made his international debut during the away New Zealand T20Is in March this year. Recently, he was part of PSL 2026 for the newly-inducted franchise Rawalpindiz, finishing the season with 132 runs in six outings, striking at over 170 (171.2). However, for his SA20 franchise, Forrester registered 175 runs, striking at 165.09. His best of 80 off 42 balls came against MI Cape Town, including five sixes and four fours.

With the ball in hand (in PSL 2026), Forrester hasn’t delivered much, picking just two wickets in 34 balls.

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CSK’s growing injury list

CSK lost several first-team players (this season) due to injuries. Starting with cricket veteran and former captain, MS Dhoni, who suffered a calf strain ahead of the tournament and has remained on the sidelines since, CSK also lost their overseas quick Nathan Ellis, who missed this edition with a hamstring injury.



Next to follow were frontline quick Khaleel Ahmed and the man-in-form, Ayush Mhatre. The latest to join this list is another foreign recruit, Jamie Overton.

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