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Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings? check result

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: May 12, 2026, 08:05 IST | Updated: May 12, 2026, 08:05 IST
Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings? check result

DC beat PBKS by three wickets in a chase of 211 on Monday (May 11) and stayed alive in IPL 2026 Photograph: (X/BCCI)

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DC beat PBKS by three wickets in a chase of 211 on Monday (May 11) and stayed alive in IPL 2026 with their fifth win in 12 matches. PBKS, on the other hand, suffered fourth consecutive defeat after being unbeaten in first seven matches of IPL 2026.

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets in IPL 2026 match on Monday (May 11) in Dharamsala to stay alive in the tournament. Chasing 211, DC did not have good start but the lower middle order, especially David Miller and skipper Axar Patel, hung in their and gave a fight. In the end, Madhav Tiwari and Ashutosh Sharma scored the needed runs at brisk pace as DC chased down the target with six balls left. The win was DC's fifth in 12 games as they sit seventh on the leaderboard with 12 points - barely hanging for playoffs. PBKS, on the other hand, suffered fourth consecutive defeat and currently are fourth with 13 points from six wins, one no result and four losses in 11 games.

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About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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