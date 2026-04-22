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Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals? check result

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 09:08 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 09:08 IST
Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals? check result

SRH beat DC by 47 runs in IPL 2026 on Tuesday (Apr 21) Photograph: (X/IPL)

Story highlights

SRH scored a mammoth 242/2 in 20 overs with Abhishek Sharma scoring 135 not out off just 68 balls. Chasing the total, DC had good start till halfway mark but eventually fell short at the end by 47 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won IPL 2026 match vs Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday (Apr 21) in Hyderabad by 47 runs. Batting first, SRH scored a mammoth 242/2 in 20 overs with Abhishek Sharma scoring 135 not out off just 68 balls. Chasing the total, DC had good start till halfway mark but eventually fell short at the end. For Delhi, Nitish Rana top scored with 57 off 30 balls. This was third loss for DC and they now stand fifth on points table with six points from three wins in six matches. SRH, meanwhile, have moved on to third place with eight points from four wins and three losses in seven matches.

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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