/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals? check result

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won IPL 2026 match vs Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday (Apr 21) in Hyderabad by 47 runs. Batting first, SRH scored a mammoth 242/2 in 20 overs with Abhishek Sharma scoring 135 not out off just 68 balls. Chasing the total, DC had good start till halfway mark but eventually fell short at the end. For Delhi, Nitish Rana top scored with 57 off 30 balls. This was third loss for DC and they now stand fifth on points table with six points from three wins in six matches. SRH, meanwhile, have moved on to third place with eight points from four wins and three losses in seven matches.