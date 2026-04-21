/IPL 2026 | 'We will see best of him ahead': Ex-India star on Bumrah after wicketless streak ends

After Mumbai Indians secured a commanding 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin suggested that fans may soon witness the very best of Jasprit Bumrah, especially after the pacer ended a rare six-match stretch without a wicket. While standout performances from Tilak Varma, who struck a brilliant century under pressure and Ashwani Kumar, who claimed four wickets, revived Mumbai’s campaign, Bumrah’s return to the wicket column was another major positive.

Speaking on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin noted that Bumrah had actually bowled well in the opening matches, but the growing focus on his lack of wickets may have affected him mentally. This was evident during games against Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he appeared frustrated and conceded runs.

"I still think Bumrah bowled really well in the first two matches, but then the team started losing. Then the narrative also started that Bumrah was not getting wickets. That was probably playing on his mind. He got a wicket, and that was bound to happen. In the last two games, he is not the Bumrah that I have seen, but chances are that we will see the best of him ahead," Ashwin said.

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He also backed the skipper Hardik Pandya to find his mojo with the bat following this important win, saying that the team would look unstoppable if Hardik gets back to his best.



"Remember that Hardik Pandya is yet to open up with the bat. He will also start opening up with the bat. It is just a matter of one innings. If he gets a good hit in one innings, it will be very difficult to stop this team. If this team starts firing, it will become very difficult to stop them. Hardik was not getting the win as captain, and there was pressure on him, and that pressure comes into your batting as well. With this win, chances are high that Hardik Pandya will find his mojo with the bat," he said.



Hardik has crossed the 20-run mark only on one occasion out of five innings, having made just 96 runs in five innings at an average of 24.00 and a strike rate of over 143 and his best score is 40.

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Coming to the match, GT won the toss and elected to field first. Despite collapsing to 44/3 within the powerplay, MI found their footing in the game courtesy a half-century stand between Naman Dhir (45 in 32 balls, with six fours and a six) and Tilak Verma. Once struggling to go big and scoring at way below run-a-ball, Tilak exploded to score a 45-ball 101*, with eight fours and seven sixes, taking MI to 199/5 in 20 overs.



Pacer Kagiso Rabada (3/33) was the best bowler for GT, besides Mohammed Siraj (1/25), who continued his economical run in the competition.



During the chase, GT did not look like a threat at all and were skittled out for just 100 in 15.5 overs, with Ashwani (4/24) producing career-best figures with his left arm pace and spinners Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner putting GT under a tight squeeze with their two-wicket spells. Bumrah also fetched figures of 1/15 in three overs.