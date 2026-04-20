Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants? check result

Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued to show brilliance in IPL 2026 as they beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs on Sunday (Apr 19). This was the fifth win for PBKS in six matches and first while defending. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is so far unbeaten in the tournament with one of their five games getting washed out. LSG, on the other hand, have sunk to the 8th place on the points table with just two wins and four losses in six games. They have four points in the tournament so far, same as CSK, which also has two wins and four losses in six games.

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LSG batting fails to impress

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Chasing a humungous total of 254 runs, LSG did have a good start, scoring 61 runs in the powerplay before Ayush Badoni (35 off 21) was dismissed on the last ball of sixth over. Mitchell Marsh (40 off 28) then added 48 runs with skipper Rishabh Pant (43 off 23) but things started to go downhill after Marsh and Pant were dismissed in successive overs, 12th and 13th, respectively. Nicholas Pooran, who is horribly out of form this season, was dismissed for nine runs in the 15 overs with LSG still needing about 115 runs. Aiden Markram (42 off 22) and Mukul Chaudhary (21 not out off 17), tried their best and added 60 runs for the fifth wicket but the target proved too much in the end. LSG eventually finished at 200/5 in 20 over overs.

PBKS show they can bat first as well

In the five matches before the game against LSG, Punjab never batted first, but it changed on Sunday (Apr 19). LSG won the toss and asked PBKS to bat first. The decision by Pant seemed to work with Prabhsimran getting out on a duck in the first over but the second success came too later after that.