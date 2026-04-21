/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians? check result

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday (Apr 20) by 99 runs to snap their four-match losing streak. This was MI's only second win in six match after winning the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders. For GT, the loss, their third of the season, broke their three-match winning streak. Batting first MI scored a par total of 199/5 in 20 overs with Tilak Varma scoring 101 not out off 45 balls. While chasing, GT could never get going and were bowled out for just 100 runs. Despite the loss, GT remain sixth on the points table with 6 points from three wins and three losses from six matches while MI are in seventh spot with four points from two wins and four losses in six matches.