/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians? check result

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday (Apr 20) by 99 runs to snap their four-match losing streak. This was MI's only second win in six match after winning the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders. For GT, the loss, their third of the season, broke their three-match winning streak. Batting first MI scored a par total of 199/5 in 20 overs with Tilak Varma scoring 101 not out off 45 balls. While chasing, GT could never get going and were bowled out for just 100 runs. Despite the loss, GT remain sixth on the points table with 6 points from three wins and three losses from six matches while MI are in seventh spot with four points from two wins and four losses in six matches.
GT batting fails to show up
In a chase of 200, a modest one in the current era of attacking batting, GT batters failed to show up at own home ground. GT's chase started with Jasprit Bumrah ending his wicket draught on the first ball, dismissing Sai Sudharsan for a golden duck. Skipper Shubman Gill (14) and Jos Buttler (5 off 6) also departed inside the powerplay, leaving GT three down for 45 runs after the end of six overs. In the 8th over of the chase, Mitchell Santner removed Washington Sundar (26) and Glenn Phillips (6) and GT's chase went further downhill.
Ashwani Kumar took next three wickets of Rahul Tewatia (8), Rashid Khan (4), and Shahrukh Khan (17) to finish at 4/24 in four overs to win the Player of the Match (POTM) award. GT lasted only 15.5 overs before they were bowled out for 100 runs - one less than Tilak Varma's 101 not out.
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