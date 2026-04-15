/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders? Check result

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the IPL 2026 match on Tuesday (Apr 14) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai by 32 runs. Chasing a total of 193 runs, KKR could manage only 160/7 in 20 overs as they succumbed to their fourth loss of the season in five matches played so far. As for CSK, they seem to be getting back in the mix with second consecutive win after losing first three matches on the trot. CSK have risen to number 8 position on the points table with four points from two wins in five matches while KKR remain at the very bottom with just one point from five matches which came in a no result match against Punjab Kings.

KKR batting falters in chase

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The three-time winners sent Sunil Narine to open the innings with Finn Allen but it didn't work as Allen was dismissed in second over. Rahane and Narine (24) could only add 16 more runs before the West Indies all-rounder was also sent back. A 60-run partnership happened between Rahane (28) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27) before things went awry for KKR again. KKR became 90/6 from 79/2 in space of 20 balls, effectively ending their chase. Rovman Powell (31) and Ramandeep Singh (35) did add 63 runs for the seventh wicket but it was too little too late by then.

CSK put up good show at home