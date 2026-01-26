/Who was IS Bindra? Remembering the former BCCI chief who passed away last night

IS Bindra, former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and a towering figure in Indian cricket administration, passed away on Sunday (Jan 25) at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. His death marks the end of an era in Indian cricket. Along with Jagmohan Dalmiya, Bindra was one of the key architects who helped turn Indian cricket into a powerful global brand and a billion-dollar industry.

Who was Bindra?

IS Bindra was known for his sharp vision, strong leadership, and deep love for the game. He spent most of his life working behind the scenes to strengthen cricket in India, especially in Punjab. He served as the President of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) from 1978 to 2014, a remarkable tenure of over three decades. Under his leadership, Punjab became one of the best-organised cricketing states in the country.

One of his biggest achievements was the construction of the Mohali Cricket Stadium. It soon became one of India’s most important international venues, hosting several memorable matches. In 2015, the stadium was renamed IS Bindra Stadium to honour his massive contribution to cricket infrastructure. It was a proud moment that reflected how much respect he earned in the cricketing world.

Bindra also served as the BCCI President from 1993 to 1996. During this time, he worked to strengthen domestic cricket, improve administration, and increase India’s influence in world cricket. He played a key role in shaping policies that made Indian cricket more professional and financially strong. His calm decision-making and long-term thinking set new standards for cricket governance.

Alongside Jagmohan Dalmiya, Bindra was instrumental in bringing the 1987 ODI World Cup to India. This tournament changed the future of Indian cricket. It proved that India could successfully host major global events and opened doors for bigger sponsorships, broadcasting deals, and commercial growth.

That moment laid the foundation for India to become the financial powerhouse of world cricket.

Bindra always believed in building strong systems. He focused on grassroots development, better facilities, and giving young players the right platforms to grow. He also mentored many young administrators and helped create a professional culture in cricket management.