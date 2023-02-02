Who is Tom Brady? Legendary NFL player retires after 23 seasons: Here's a look at his career & personal life

Tom Brady has dominated NFL for several years. However, on Wednesday, Tom Brady, the American football legend, announced his retirement from the sport. He shared a video on Twitter and said, "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first." During his career, Tom Brady was committed to scoring a win. People say that his skills began to diminish in the last season. Even then, Tom Brady managed to pass 4,694 yards, the third-highest in the history of the National Football League. He has a never-ending list of achievements during his NFL career. Tom Brady is the only player in the history of the NFL to have seven Super Bowl wins, one with Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the other six with New England Patriots.

As the legend withdraws from American football, let's glimpse the magnificent career of Tom Brady and his personal life.

Tom Brady: Career

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr., popularly known as Tom Brady, hails from San Mateo, California. While growing up, Brady often attended Football games to watch his role model, Joe Montanna. During his high school years, Tom Brady excelled in football and baseball.

The New Patriots England picked Tom Brady in 2000, and he has been unstoppable since then. The NFL awarded him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award five times. While we cannot crop his career into a few words, people consider Tom Brady the best player the National Football League (NFL) has ever seen.

Still fit as a fiddle at 45, Tom Brady was the first player above 40 years to play in the Super Bowl quarterbacks. Later, he authored, The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance. He also starred in the movie, '80 for Brady.'

Tom Brady: Personal Life

Tom Brady married Gisele Bündchen, a fashion model, in 2009. They have a son and daughter together. However, the couple divorced in Brady also has a son from his last relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.