/Who is the ‘AI-Generated Player’ that defeated Alexander Bublik in US Open round of 16?

In one of its kind, Kazakh player Alexander Bublik jokingly said that he had just lost to an ‘AI-generated player’ after being crushed in straight sets at the US Open. Can you guess the name of the opponent he was talking about? It's none other than world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who is on a dominant run in the ongoing US Open and has dropped just one set to reach the last eight. Sinner produced a perfect display on Arthur Ashe Stadium, dismantling Bublik in straight sets of 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 in just 81 minutes to storm into the quarterfinals. The Italian’s clinical hitting, returns and precision left his opponent stunned.

Bublik, who is known for his antics and humour, summed it up, speaking at the post-match presentation, “You’re so good; this is insane. You’re like an AI-generated player.” The comment, half-joking but filled with admiration, reflected the one-sided nature of the contest.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

From the very first game, Sinner was in control. He broke Bublik's serve immediately and never looked back. The Kazakh, ranked 23rd in the world, had entered the match on the back of a 55-game serving streak, but Sinner ended that with ease, breaking him eight times and winning nearly 60 per cent of his service points.

“I felt like today I was playing some great tennis,” Sinner said later. “Breaking him early gave me confidence to serve better and control the rallies from the back.” Sinner was quoted as saying to ESPN.

An Italian Quarter-final on the cards