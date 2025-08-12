Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius? South African teenager who hit Glenn Maxwell for a 107m six!

Dewald Brevis might have lit up the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, Australia, with a sensational century in the second T20I against Australia, but Lhuan Dre-Pretorius also made the headlines before that with a massive six off Glenn Maxwell while batting at number three. Even though the southpaw scored only 10 runs before getting out, his six off Maxwell remained the talking point until Brevis came out and played some stunning strokes.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of the innings when Pretorius went down on one knee and hit the ball over deep mid-wicket for an enormous six. The timing was so exquisite from the batter that the ball went over the stadium roof. The ball travelled an astonishing 107 metres as the crowd was left gaping at the stunning stroke from the South African batter.

But Maxwell had the last laugh eventually as he got Pretorius out in his subsequent over through a bluff. The latter stepped out again to hit the bowler once more but failed to make contact only for the ball to skip his pads and get caught by the wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who stumped him.

Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius?

Lhuan-dre Pretorius is among South Africa's most thrilling up-and-coming cricketing prospects, fast establishing himself across the disciplines. At just 19 years of age, Pretorius recently made his presence known on the global stage with a dazzling Test debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

At 19 years and 93 days, Lhuan-dre Pretorius was the 10th youngest Test century scorer in history and the fifth youngest to achieve that feat on debut. In doing so, he broke a 61-year-old South African record, beating the all-time great Graeme Pollock, who was also the youngest South African to have scored a Test hundred way back in 1964.