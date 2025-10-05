Cricket heroes are born every day, and a new one has emerged from Down Under. Harjas Singh, an Indian-origin Aussie batter, broke cricket records for fun over the weekend in a grade competition in Sydney, Australia. A left-handed batter, who played for Australia in the Under-19 World Cup last year, smoked a record-breaking 35 sixes in a 50-over match, hitting an unbeaten 314 off 141 balls – a feat unheard of in today’s age and game as his side Western Suburbs closed on a mammoth 483 for five on Saturday.

The 20-year-old registered the highest limited-over score in Sydney’s first-grade history (a level below professional state cricket) and third-highest overall, only behind Victor Trumper’s 335 in 1903 and former Aussie opener Phil Jacques’ 321 in 2007.

Speaking about his outrageous innings to Fox Cricket, Harjas said, "That's the cleanest ball striking I've ever witnessed from myself, for sure. It's something I'm quite proud of because I've worked in the off-season quite a bit on my power hitting, and for it to come off today was quite special."



While he completed his hundred in 74 balls inside the 35th over, what unfolded next saw history being created beautifully. The lanky batter smashed 214 runs in his next 67 deliveries, going bonkers with his shot selection, to the extent that the fans in attendance had to look out for space to save their heads as Harjas whacked 35 monstrous sixes.



His team’s opponents, Sydney, however, failed to chase the target, scoring 287 for eight and losing by a whopping 196 runs.



Meanwhile, Harjas Singh was part of the winning U-19 unit last year, top-scoring (55) against India in a game which they won; however, he is yet to secure a rookie contract with the state side New South Wales.

Moreover, his World Cup side players have begun making inroads in international cricket, with Sam Konstas already making his international debut during the Boxing Day Test at the MCG in 2024. Besides, his fellow teammates, including Mahli Beardman, were part of Australia's ODI squad on their tour of England last year, while Oliver Peake, Harry Dixon and Tom Straker have all featured on Australia A's recent tour of India; another seamer, Callum Vidler, was ruled out of the trip through injury.

