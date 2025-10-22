/Who is Asif Afridi? Pak spinner becomes oldest to take a five-for on Test debut

Pakistan were outplayed on day 3 (Oct 22) of the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi but before that, debutant Asif Afridi etched his name in history. Afridi, playing his first Test at the age of 38, became the oldest player to take five-for on Test debut. He finished with the figures of 6/79 in his debut innings but South Africa unexpectedly got a lead of 71 runs. Had it not been for Afridi, the lead could have been a lot bigger for the defending World Test Championship (WTC) mace holders. Afridi is also the oldest player for Pakistan to make a Test debut since 2000 and second oldest overall for the country behind Miran Bakhsh in 1955 vs India.