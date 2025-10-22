/Who is Asif Afridi? Pak spinner becomes oldest to take a five-for on Test debut

Afridi is of age 38 years and 301 days - now the oldest to take a five-for on Test debut in history of the game. He surpassed England's Charles Marriott to claim the elusive piece of history. Marriott was aged 37 years 332 days when he took the five-for on his Test debut.
Pakistan were outplayed on day 3 (Oct 22) of the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi but before that, debutant Asif Afridi etched his name in history. Afridi, playing his first Test at the age of 38, became the oldest player to take five-for on Test debut. He finished with the figures of 6/79 in his debut innings but South Africa unexpectedly got a lead of 71 runs. Had it not been for Afridi, the lead could have been a lot bigger for the defending World Test Championship (WTC) mace holders. Afridi is also the oldest player for Pakistan to make a Test debut since 2000 and second oldest overall for the country behind Miran Bakhsh in 1955 vs India.
Afridi is of age 38 years and 301 days - now the oldest to take a five-for on Test debut in history of the game. He surpassed England's Charles Marriott to claim the elusive piece of history. Marriott was aged 37 years 332 days when he took the five-for on his Test debut against West Indies in in 1933 at the Oval. Marriott took a five-for in both innings of his Test debut, a record which Afridi can still achieve. For Pakistan, Noman Ali held the record of being the oldest player to take a five-for on Test debut. Ali took 5/35 in his maiden Test against South Africa only in Karachi in 2021.