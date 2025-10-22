/Ex-India assistant coach Nayar says Kohli 'knows how to play one way only'

India batter Virat Kohli's comeback to international cricket in the first of three ODIs against Australia ended with an eight-ball duck. The batter was out trying to drive a ball outside off but the bounce caught him off guard. The manner of dismissal raised old questions about Kohli's impatient nature to cover drive the ball and getting out. He'll be looking to put the failure of Perth behind him when he takes the field in happy hunting ground Adelaide in second ODI on Thursday (Oct 23). Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar feels Kohli will 'come into his zone.'

Nayar backs Kohli to come into zone

“Whatever time I have spent with him, he knows how to play in one way only, with passion and aggression. He will back himself. There will be a lot of discussions about him playing deliveries outside the off-stump. He will go back and visualise. He will meditate and come into his zone,” Nayar said while talking to Star Sports. The venue of second ODI - Adelaide - is also Kohli's one of the mst favorite grounds with a stellar record for him across formats.

Kohli's record in Adelaide, Australia