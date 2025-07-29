/Who are the greatest Padres players ever? Check the top 10 list

Two-time National League champions (1984, 1989), the San Diego Padres have seen some of baseball’s finest talent don their jersey. From record-breaking hitters to game-changing fielders, Padres players have shaped the team’s history and built a legacy for years to come. Now, let's look at the top 10 greatest Padres players of all time.

1. Tony Gwynn

Tony Gwynn is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in San Diego Padres history. He achieved a remarkable career batting average of .338 and accumulated over 3,000 hits. Throughout his time in Major League Baseball, he won eight batting titles, spending all 20 MLB seasons with the Padres.

2. Dave Winfield

Before becoming a Hall of Famer, Winfield starred for the Padres with a .284 average, 154 homers, and Gold Glove defence in right field. He could hit, run, throw and field: a complete all-round player who always delivered for his team.

3. Manny Machado

Since joining the Padres in 2019, Machado has been the driving force behind the team with achievements like a ‘Gold Glove’ third baseman and a 'Silver Slugger' winner. He has delivered clutch playoff performances and brought leadership to his side.

4. Phil Nevin

Nevin hit 156 home runs for San Diego, including a career-best 41 in 2001. Known for his power and ability to change games with one swing, he was the key player of the early 2000s Padres.

5. Adrian Gonzalez

From 2006 to 2010, Gonzalez was one of baseball’s best ‘first basemen’, hitting 161 homers and winning multiple ‘Gold Gloves’. His combination of power and defence made him a true franchise star.

6. Ryan Klesko

Klesko brought a reliable bat, hitting .279 with 133 homers for the Padres. His ability to hit to all fields and deliver in key moments made him a great player.

7. Nate Colbert

In the Padres’ early days, Colbert was one of the team’s first power hitters. He still holds the franchise record for home runs in a game (five) and was a three-time All-Star.

8. Wil Myers

Myers played multiple positions and gave the Padres crucial power with 134 home runs in his San Diego career. He was part of the team’s comeback into playoff contention.

9. Ken Caminiti

Caminiti was an MVP player with a .326 average, 40 homers and unmatched dedication. He carried the Padres to the 1996 playoffs and left a lasting legacy as one of their tough competitors.

10. Fernando Tatis Jr.