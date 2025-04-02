Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves MLB Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: New York Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Atlanta Braves are set to meet in Major League Baseball (MLB 2025) on Wednesday (April 2) at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Braves are winless through their first four games having been swept by the Padres. Atlanta was shut out in their last two games of the series. Ahead of the clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, here are all the details, including live streaming and others.

How to Watch New York Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves Live Broadcast TV Channel in India?

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves MLB contest will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How to Watch New York Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves Live on App in India?

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves MLB contest will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and website on paid subscription in India.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves Live Broadcast TV Channel in USA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves MLB contest will be on air across ESPN, FOX, Apple TV+ (for exclusive streaming games).

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves Live on App in USA?

An MLB.TV subscription is a great way to catch all your favorite teams' out-of-market games live. You can subscribe to just get access to your team's games starting at $20/month (although that isn't an option for every team), or upgrade to get games from all the teams (that aren't blacked out) starting at $30/month or $150 for the year.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently no free live streaming is available for Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves MLB match in India.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves MLB Game Today Date and Time:

Game Details

Date : Wednesday, April 2

: Wednesday, April 2 Time : 8:30 PM ET (6:00 AM IST)

: 8:30 PM ET (6:00 AM IST) Venue: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves prediction

Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Braves 3

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Head to Head

Total Matches: 159

Los Angeles Dodgers Win: 79

Atlanta Braves Win: 78

Los Angeles Dodgers Player Insights

Blake Snell's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Detroit Tigers.

Atlanta Braves Player Insights

Bryce Elder last appeared 6 Aug 2024 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he started and went 3 2/3 innings.