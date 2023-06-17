Suresh Raina recalls his conversation with 'Thala' MS Dhoni

One of the finest players ever to play in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Suresh Raina’s playing stint at Chennai Super Kings came to a sudden end in 2021. Raina, who played a key role in Chennai’s incredible success in the competition, had last donned the yellow jersey during a match against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 season. In their next match against Delhi Capitals, the Chennai team management decided to drop Raina in order to bring in Robin Uthappa in the playing XI. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni, at the toss, had informed that Raina could not find a place in the team due to an injury. Raina has now finally opened up on his omission. The southpaw revealed that giving a chance to Uthappa was a tactical move. Raina disclosed that Dhoni had even consulted him before taking the decision.

Suresh Raina reveals

“When MS Dhoni and I talked, I suggested him that 'you should try Robin Uthappa'. He (Dhoni) took permission from me to play you and I said him that 'he is the guy to give you the final, trust me.’ MS Dhoni said that 'see we have played since 2008 but I want to win this season. Now, you tell me what to do'. I said 'play Robin at number 3 and make sure he is in the playing XI till final. If you win, CSK will win. Whether I play or him, Robin and Raina are same'," Suresh Raina said during an interaction with Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

How did Uthappa fare?

The decision to include Robin Uthappa in the playing XI did pay dividends eventually. Having played four matches that season, Uthappa ended up with 115 runs to his name with a strike rate of 136.90. He had even managed to score a half century that season. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, went on to win their fourth IPL title in 2021. MS Dhoni’s men got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders in the final by 27 runs to lift the title two years back.