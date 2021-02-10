'When India wins the toss, he will score 250': Ashish Nehra on Virat Kohli

Former Indian paceman Ashish Nehra lauded Virat Kohli's efforts on the final day of the first Test against England on Tuesday. While chasing a mammoth target of 420 runs, Kohli went on to register his 24th half-century, however, was bowled by Stokes for 72.

Nehra felt that Kohli could also go on to score 250 if India can win the toss.

"You are talking about one or two centuries, I would say when India wins the toss, he will score 250 also," Nehra said on Star Sports.

"This is the special thing about Virat Kohli. When Ashwin got out, he knew that they will lose the match but he did not play any airy-fairy shots. He takes pride in scoring his own runs, that he should not get out. Anyone would have got out to the ball he was dismissed, it kept extremely low.”

Kohli tried stabilising the innings with Ashwin after India lost wickets in quick succession. However, the 50-run stand was broken when Jack Leach's clinical spell removed Ashwin.

"He kept at it which you need to do on the fourth and fifth days on a subcontinent pitch. The desire makes this player different from others and it is not only here when he couldn't score runs in England, very few people would have seen Virat Kohli lunging forward to play the defensive shots. To do that, you need the fitness," Nehra said.

India are set to lock horns with England in the 2nd Test at the same venue in front of 50 per cent of fans starting Saturday.