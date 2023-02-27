'When his time will come I am sure he will get lots of opportunities,' says Sourav Ganguly on Shubman Gill

Since the time Shubman Gill scored his maiden ODI double hundred against New Zealand early this year, he’s been everywhere except in the playing XI against Australia in the Test series. Rather confused with the management’s call to play struggling KL Rahul over Gill, the fans were left wondering for the answers. Sourav Ganguly, one of India’s greatest captains and an ex-BCCI President recently spoke on this matter and said though there is no doubt that Gill is a tremendous batter and that’s why he’s playing all the formats, he still has to wait for his turn in Tests.

Having led teams across formats during his time, Ganguly understands the selection process better than many other; and on that he said when Gill’s time will come, he would get a lot of chances.

"I am sure when his time comes, he will also get a lot of opportunities," Ganguly said. "I think the selectors, the captain and the coach think of him and rate him very highly. That's why he is playing ODIs and T20Is, and he has performed as well,” Ganguly said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"But at the present moment, perhaps message from team management is that he has to wait," Dada, as Ganguly’s fans used to call him, added.

Warming the benches in the first two Tests with the team deciding to go ahead with KL Rahul as the opener, Gill will probably get into contention for the third Test that begins on March 1st in Indore.

Meanwhile, in both Nagpur and Delhi, openers from both teams struggled to get going barring the India captain Rohit Sharma, who scored a match-winning hundred in the first innings of Nagpur Test. More so, that after Rohit, who is leading the runs chart in the Border-Gavaskar series, bowling all-rounder Axar Patel is second on the list. Other than them, the performer with the bat had been Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 77 in Nagpur.

Talking about playing spin on such tracks where matches got finished inside three days on both occasions, Ganguly said,