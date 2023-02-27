IND vs AUS: Almost fit-enough Mitchell Starc raring to hit deck in Indore Test

Mitchell Starc has declared himself ‘fit-enough’ to be considered for selection for the third Test in Indore that begins on March 1st. Out with a broken finger since playing in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last year, Starc can’t wait to getting back to the field having already missed first two Tests in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. In absence of the regular skipper, Pat Cummins, who flew home to be with his ailing mother, Starc’s presence in the XI would boost the confidence in the Aussie camp. However, the seamer, in his latest discussion with SEN Cricket, admitted that he is not 100% fit but enough to get going at the Holkar Stadium.

The left-arm pacer said his recovery took longer than what he would have liked, and that he remained patient with the same.

"It's all right, it's good enough. Good to go, that'll do for selection. It's a Test match, so it'll be good. The progress was slower than what I would have liked, but I am quite patient in that regard, so it is still progressing, but it has progressed enough to be comfortable playing, Hopefully, I can play a role with this team," Mitchell Starc told SEN Cricket.

Mitchell Starc is getting it to reverse in Indore. Great signs for Australia to have him back even if Cam Green, who is also back, might not particularly appreciate the first clip #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/cT2HujCvbg — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 27, 2023 ×

Starc said even ahead of the Delhi Test he was physically and mentally ready to play but it’s good that he didn’t because that bought him extra time to work on his fitness and get accustomed to the discomfort of the injured finger.

"The fact that I was not required last week gave me an opportunity for another week to prepare and progress, and get accustomed to the discomfort. I certainly felt that I was ready to go physically and mentally before the last Test itself," he added.

Meanwhile, not only Cummins, Australia will also miss the services of opener David Warner, who got out ruled out due to concussion and injury to his left arm, and Ashton Agar, who also flew home to take part in Sheffield Shield game for Western Australia. Whereas, Cameron Green is declared fit and Mitchell Swepson, who also went home following the first Test for the birth of his first child, has returned for the remainder of Tests.