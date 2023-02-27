ICC prepares a blueprint for inducting women umpires into top panels: Reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is preparing a roadmap for inducting women match officials into the top panel for the first time in a move to make umpiring a ‘gender-neutral opportunity’ in cricket. Having successfully conducted the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa that for the first time in history had all female umpires officiating in it, cricket’s governing body has now decided to include women officials into the panel of umpires, which only has men in it so far.

As reported by the Times of India (TOI), a source close to the information in the ICC has informed that the first motive is to get the women umpires to officiate in some men’s bilateral series games.

“The idea is to make umpiring a gender-neutral opportunity in cricket. The first objective is to get women to officiate in a few of the men’s bilateral matches. The purpose is for the Elite panel to have both men and women on it, also supported by opportunities being provided for members in their home matches,” an ICC source told TOI.

As seen during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar also, where for the first time women referees officiated in a few games in the tournament’s history, the ICC also aspires to follow the same roadmap going forward. In their bid to have both men and women umpires officiating in mega tournaments together in future, ICC is keen on bringing this scheme into action.

Commenting on the same, the source said bringing in more female umpires into cricket was always a key part of the motive mentioned above.

“A big part in the global growth strategy is for the increased coverage of female match officials. There is an outline of that plan with commitments and aims to help develop this area. This includes consultation with members, redeveloping the selection criteria process, getting more female match officials and high-quality umpires,” the source added.