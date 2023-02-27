Injured Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to feature in IPL 2023, WTC final: Reports

Ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah is set to remain on sidelines for an extended period as it doesn't look like he will recover in time from his back injury. Having missed the on-field action since September last year, Bumrah, who was expected to make a comeback in IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians, is more than likely to miss the latest edition of the cash-rich league. More so, that it further remains doubtful if he can participate in the final of World Test Championship scheduled for June 7th at the Oval, should India qualify, as first reported by the Cricbuzz.

After missing the Asia Cup in Dubai due to the back injury, Bumrah returned to play in the home T20I series against Australia, where he unfortunately got injured again. As a result, he got ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia and missed a couple of series after that too. While he was slated to make his much-anticipated comeback during the Sri Lanka ODIs early this year, stiffness in his back saw him missing that series too. Back to square one for the nth time, Bumrah then appeared to be on the right track in terms of recovering in time for the Border-Gavaskar series.

However, as destiny had its way, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid in discussion with the board then decided not to rush Bumrah into the team, and instead asked him to attain complete fitness as to remain in reckoning for the IPL comeback.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, the BCCI and NCA have learned that Bumrah is not feeling 100% and will now be out for a longer hiatus. As things stand, the board wants Bumrah to get fit for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year, if not necessarily for the 2023 Asia Cup, wherever it is held.