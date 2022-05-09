When football meets cricket! Legend Sunil Chhetri visits NCA; aces fielding drills, chats with youngsters

Football met cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Sunday (May 09) Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri visited the BCCI training facility. Chhetri, who is one of the greatest footballers to have played for India, took part in some fielding drills at the NCA and was also spotted having a chat with the youngsters training at the facility.

Chettri, who has previously revealed he grew up wanting to be a cricketer before eventually taking up football, is a huge fan of the game and is also a great friend of former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. In a video shared by the BCCI, Chhetri can be seen acing some fielding drills at the NCA.

"NCA's Neighbour, Indian Football Captain and Legend, @chetrisunil11 dropping by on Sunday evening. He had a delightful fielding competition and shared some learnings from his own incredible journey in Football with the boys from North East and Plate Teams," BCCI captioned the post with a video of Chhetri taking part in training at NCA.

NCA's Neighbour, Indian Football Captain and Legend, @chetrisunil11 dropping by on Sunday evening.



He had a delightful fielding competition and shared some learnings from his own incredible journey in Football with the boys from North East and Plate Teams.

In another post shared by the BCCI, the Indian football legend can also be seen catching up with former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who is currently the head of the NCA. Chhetri also interacted with the youngsters present at the academy and imparted his knowledge to them.

Head Cricket, NCA - @VVSLaxman281 and Indian Football Captain and Legend - @chetrisunil11 interacting with the boys from North East and Plate Teams.

The Indian football team skipper stays in Bengaluru as he plays for the Indian Super League (ISL) Bengaluru FC. Chhetri, who had joined Bengaluru FC in the year 2013, enjoyed a two-year spell at the club before joining Mumbai City FC. He returned back to Bengaluru on loan in 2016.

He secured a permanent switch later and has since plied his trade in the ISL with Bengaluru FC. He is India's highest goal-scorer of all time in international football with 80 goals to his name. He is also one of the highest active goal-scorers in international football at present.