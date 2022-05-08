Chelsea's top five most expensive signings under Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich's era at Chelsea has come to an end as the Russian billionaire has agreed a deal to sell the English Premier League (EPL) club to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly. Chelsea will be acquired by the new owners for a sum of 4.25 billion pounds ($5.2 billion).

Under the ownership of Russian billionaire Abramovich, Chelsea enjoyed tremendous success in both the Premier League and European competitions winning a total of 21 major titles from 2023 to 2021. Chelsea also spent a whopping amount of money on acquiring new players during the Russian's reign. Here is a look at the Chelsea's top five most expensive signings under Abramovich.