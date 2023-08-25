When and where to watch Indian star Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at World Athletics Championships

On Friday (August 25), India's superstar Neeraj Chopra will be competing in the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The 25-year-old will be seen in action in the qualification stage of the Javelin throw event. The final will take place on Sunday (August 27). In the 2022 edition, Chopra secured a silver medal in the World Championships held in Eugene, Oregon. Thus, he became only the second Indian to clinch a medal at the World Championships, following long-jumper Anju Bobby George (who claimed bronze in 2003).

Chopra, who rose to fame with a gold in Tokyo Olympics, will be in action in Group A of the qualifiers along with D.P. Manu, Kishore Jena. While the former will be competing in Group A, Jena will be in Group B.

All you need to know ahead of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships:

At what time will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships commence?

Chopra's event will kick off at 1:40 PM IST on Friday at the World Athletics Championships. Meanwhile, Jena will be seen in action from 3:15 PM IST.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s event at the World Athletics Championships be held?

Chopra’s Javelin throw event will take place in Budapest, Hungary.

Where can one watch Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships?

The live telecast of Chopra’s Javelin throw event, at the World Athletics Championships, will be available on Sports18.

Where can I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships?

Chopra’s Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships' live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.

Over the years, Chopra has undoubtedly been one of the biggest athletes for India. He is a crowd-favourite where he goes and will once again be a strong contender to end with gold in the ongoing Championships. Will he add another gold to his tally? Only time will tell...

