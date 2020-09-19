What makes Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry in IPL special? Sachin Tendulkar gives his take

As Mumbai Indians (MI) gear up to clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar gave insights on what makes the rivalry so intense between MI and CSK.

Talking about two of the most successful teams in IPL history, Tendulkar said that the strong fanbase of both the sides make the matches even more special while adding the never-die attitude of both MI and CSK make the encounters highly competitive.

"For any tournament to succeed, you need rivalries. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings we both have very strong fanbase. Both are extremely competitive. There have been occasions where Mumbai Indians were pushed badly in a corner and we have been able to pull through and win that game and the same thing has happened also with Chennai Super Kings," Tendulkar said in a video tweeted by Mumbai Indians.

The Master Blaster further said that the unpredictable nature of the matches between MI and CSK acts as a magnet for users as they are glued to their televisions set while predicting this year it will be same when it comes to garnering more traction than any other rivalry in IPL.

"It makes the competition unpredictable and when there is a sense of unpredictability people get glued to the television sets. That is the beauty of any sport. But when it's played at the highest level and so fiercely completive people like to see that and this year also it's not going to be any different," he added.

Tendulkar further predicted new signings Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile to play a crucial role in Mumbai India’s journey of defending their IPL trophy.

"Chris Lynn when it comes to those explosive starts, he is tremendous. Nathan Coulter-Nile swinging the ball up front and then bowling those death overs also chipping in with his bat. All in all, the balance is really nice. Of course, Mumbai Indians as a squad earlier as anyways good. But it's strengthened much more with these two inclusions.