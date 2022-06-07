'What kind of player will come to Bayern then?': Lewandowski warns Bundesliga giants not to block his transfer

Robert Lewandowski has once again reaffirmed his desire to leave Bayern Munich this season to take up a fresh challenge in his career. One of the greatest goal-scorers of the present era, Lewandowski has been a prolific striker for the Bundesliga giants since joining the club in 2014 and his stature has grown with every passing season. Lewandowski played an instrumental role in Bayern's last Champions League triumph in 2020 and has been a force to reckon with in the Bundesliga over the years.

The Polis striker enjoyed a fabulous campaign in 2021-22 where he was unstoppable for Bayern across all competitions with a whopping 50 goals. The winner of the FIFA Best Award for the last two seasons was also seen as the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020 but the event had to be scrapped due to COVID-19.

While many would expect Bayern to do all that is possible to keep their top-scorer last season at the club at all cost, Lewandowski has hinted his relationship with the club is at an all-time low. The Polis striker said he was not listened to by the club till the end and felt something 'died inside him' during negotiations for a new contract.

“I am leaving because I want more emotions in my life. They didn’t want to listen to me until the end. Something died inside me, and it’s impossible to get over that. Even if you want to be professional, you can’t make up for it," Lewandowski told OneSport.

After spending eight years at Bayern Munich and scoring hundreds of goals for the club while helping them dominate in Germany and in Europe, Lewandowski feels he has given his all and should be let go of respectfully. The Polish superstar doesn't want to spoil his relationship with the club and take a one-sided decision.

“When you have been at the club for so many years, you were always ready, you were available, despite the injuries and pain you gave your best, I think it will be best to find a good solution for both sides. And not to look for a one-sided decision," Lewandowski said.

“That does not make sense. Not after this time. After such a successful path and on my part of readiness and support, this loyalty and respect are probably more important than this business," he added.

Bayern might block Lewandowski's move away from the club as he still has one year left on his current contract which expires in 2023. However, the Polish striker is in no mood to stay and has set his heart on switching clubs this year.

When asked if Bayern can potentially stop him from moving, Lewandowski sent a strong warning to the club and said no player would want to join such a club where players are not allowed to make decisions on their future as per their own choice.

“What for? What kind of player will then want to come to Bayern knowing that something like this could happen to him? Where are the loyalty and respect then?

“I have always been ready, I have spent eight beautiful years here, I have met so many wonderful people and I would like it to stay that way in my head," Lewandowski said. He has been heavily linked to FC Barcelona this summer and has reportedly made up his mind to join the La Liga giants ahead of the new season.

