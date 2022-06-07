Cristiano Ronaldo's mother in tears after her son scores in Portugal's 4-0 win vs Switzerland - Watch

Portugal beat Switzerland 4-0 in the ongoing UEFA Nations League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. In the one-sided encounter, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to have a memorable outing.

After William Carvalho opened the scoring for the Portuguese, Ronaldo followed suit and struck his first goal in the 35th minute. The five-time Ballon D'or winner found himself on the scoresheet once again, just after four minutes, as Portugal were 3-0 up at the time of the half-time interval. Later, Joao Cancelo scored in the 68th minute as Portugal romped past the hapless Swiss line-up.

It was after Portugal's second goal and the first of the evening for superstar Ronaldo that the cameras focused on his mother Dolores Aveiro. She was in attendance and stood up to applaud her son after he joined the scoring sheet and extended his lead as the top goal-scorer ever in men's international football (118* goals). Aveiro, a proud mother, was left in tears seeing Ronaldo's blitz. Here's the video:

ALSO READ | PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is world's most valuable player, reveals study

Post the game, Ronaldo took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "A very important victory in our journey, a lot of pride and confidence in this group, a lot of strength to give the Portuguese what we so desire: victories and convincing performances. It looks like the season is about to end, but really… this is just beginning!"