Messi & Coutinho only Barca players who didn't text me: Brazilian model makes startling claims about Pique

FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique and his singer wife Shakira recently confirmed thy are parting ways, bringing an end to their 12-year relationship. The announcement came after reports had gone viral claiming Pique was allegedly cheating on Shakira with another woman. Amid the allegations of infidelity, a Brazilian model has made some startling revelations against Pique and accused him of sending her lewd text messages behind Shakira's back.

As per a report published by Spanish newspaper Marca, Pique had allegedly sent some illicit messages to Brazilian model Suzy Cortez after meeting her through former FC Barcelona president Sandro Rosell. Rosell served as Barcelona's president from 2010 to 2014. The report also claimed that Pique was in direct contact with Cortez for a significant amount of time.

Cortez recently spoke to El Diario NY, a New York-based paper and revealed she had met Pique through Rosell, who was her friend. She went on to make some explosive revelations about the Spanish defender, alleging that he would regularly ask her when she was coming back to Europe and had also asked her about the size of her butt.

"I was a friend of the former president of Barcelona, Sandro Rosell. When Pique found out, he asked me for my number and sent me a message. When I returned to Brazil, he sent me a message directly on Instagram - which he deleted every day - asking me when would I return to Europe and always asking me how big my butt was," Cortez told El Diario, as quoted by Marca.

Cortez further also questioned the integrity of the entire Barcelona squad at the time and said there were only a couple of players who never sent her anything after meeting with her. The Brazilian model, who is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, said the Argentinian along with his Brazilian teammate Philippe Coutinho were the only players in the Barcelona squad who refrained from sending her lewd texts.

"He [Pique] was the one who sent me the most direct message. The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and respect their wives a lot," claimed Cortez.

FC Barcelona have been rocked once again by another controversy after allegations on Pique. The Spanish club and the footballer himself are yet to respond to the accusations after his separation from former partner Shakira. The ex-couple has a 9-year-old son.