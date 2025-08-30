/What is the net worth of former RR head coach Rahul Dravid?

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid stepped down as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, Aug 30. Despite being offered a broader role in the franchise’s leadership, Dravid chose to decline. This marks the end of his impactful tenure with the team, which began in 2011. Dravid’s resignation from Rajasthan Royals comes at a time when his career, both on and off the field, continues to flourish. His estimated net worth in 2025 is around Rs 320 crore ($40 million), reflecting his successful transition from player to coach and brand ambassador.

Apart from his role as head coach of the Indian cricket team, where he earned Rs 12 crore annually, Dravid also made significant earnings through his IPL coaching role with Rajasthan Royals, which brought him around Rs 5 crore for the 2025 season. Despite stepping down, his coaching income remains a major source of wealth.

In addition to his coaching salary, Dravid has long been a sought-after figure for endorsements. The former India head coach's brand portfolio includes high-profile names like Reebok, Pepsi, HDFC Life, and PUMA, which bring in approximately Rs 3.5 crore annually.

Dravid also invests wisely in real estate. He owns a luxurious bungalow in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar, which is valued at Rs 10 crore. His car collection includes high-end models like a Porsche 911 Carrera S and a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, showcasing his refined taste.