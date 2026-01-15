/What is BBL’s new rule, ‘designated batter and fielder’ - Ricky Ponting among first to back it

The growth of T20 cricket continues to amaze the naysayers. The introduction of a new rule in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), named 'designated batter and fielder', is already making headlines. So, what is this new rule about and when will it be introduced? Here are all the details.

The BBL’s new rule, adapted from baseball, could see some of the game’s biggest names and hitters extending their stay in the league.

Contemplated by the BBL for a few summers now, the ‘designated batter and fielder’ rule would permit all participating teams to pick a player who would be allowed to bat without being required to field. This rule could help certain BBL veterans prolong their league careers; for instance, Adelaide Strikers’ record run-getter, Chris Lynn, or Perth Scorchers star and Australia white-ball captain Mitchell Marsh could be used as ‘designated batters’, allowing them to bat and avoid straining themselves in the field at the same time.

Such a rule, where each team can pick one player outside of their selected playing XI to come out and bat (without being required to field), could also see Australian internationals, playing all formats, like Travis Head, continue their association with the country’s most followed cricket league. Head helped Australia retain the Ashes at home but skipped playing this BBL season, fearing burnout ahead of the T20 World Cup.



Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain, voiced his support for this new rule, saying it will encourage the rookie players to use their energies on the field while allowing the team’s batting giants to maximise their hitting abilities.



"Some of these guys might be at a stage of their career where they feel that they can't make much of an impact [in the field]," Ponting said about this new BBL rule on Seven. "They also might be worried about picking up an injury while they're in the field, which is another big part of it.



"And what this tournament doesn't want is to have these guys not playing, especially at this stage of the tournament when the big games are coming around. We all want to be seeing the best players playing, so if this rule helps that and keeps the longevity up, then that's great,” he added.

