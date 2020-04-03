What happens to player and team records if Premier League gets cancelled?

There are a lot of concerns regarding this year's Premier League, many scenarios are being speculated by the officials and the fans. Will Liverpool be robbed of their league title after 30 years of excruciating wait? What about the players' records?

The Premier League has come to a halt till April 30 due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. The English League is on the verge of being cancelled after nearing a conclusion of 2019-20 season.

It is very likely that all goals, assists and appearances by players from the 2019-20 season will be cancelled should the current Premier League season be scrapped.

Despite financial losses, the biggest losers will be Liverpool. If the season gets cancelled, Reds will miss out a chance on lifting the league cup despite being 25 points clear from second-placed Manchester City.

Klopp's side has created and broken plenty of records this season. Liverpool equalled Manchester City's record 18-match Premier League winning streak and surpassed City's achievement of 20 consecutive home victories (taking their record to 22 games, following the win against Bournemouth).

Leicester City forward and league's top scorer James Vardy shall see his 19 goals being scrapped.

With the current situation, the pandemic has accelerated in terms of a surge in cases. The league will likely get further extended which means it'll be closer to cancellations.