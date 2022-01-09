What could happen at Novak Djokovic's visa hearing in Australia?

Novak Djokovic is ready for his day in court docket to problem the shock cancellation of his visa over Covid guidelines, which threw the world primary’s Australian Open plans into disarray.

But in contrast to tennis, the on-line federal court docket hearing that opens at 10:00 am Monday (2300 GMT Sunday) could not finish with a easy win or loss.

Here is a glance at some attainable eventualities:

If choose Anthony Kelly decides in favour of Djokovic, it could quash the cancellation of his visa, which might develop into legitimate once more.

It can be a sensational victory for the vaccine-sceptic Djokovic and a dramatic setback for the Australian authorities, which has enforced strict Covid-19 controls at its borders for some two years.

The Serbian star’s authorized group have set out what they need the choose to rule in this state of affairs.

In a 35-web page submission forward of the hearing, they referred to as for his “immediate release” from detention no later than 5:00 pm on Monday.

They have additionally requested the choose to rule “at the earliest time possible”, with out ready to craft his authorized reasoning that they are saying could be launched later.

The Australian Open begins simply seven days after Monday’s hearing. But the authorities is certain to enchantment such a ruling, mentioned Christopher Levingston, an accredited specialist in migration legislation with greater than 20 years of expertise.

And throughout the enchantment “Mr Djokovic would remain in immigration detention”, he mentioned in an evaluation of the case.

If the hearing goes in favour of the Australian authorities, it’s more likely to search to eject Djokovic from the nation on the subsequent obtainable airplane out of Melbourne.

Last Thursday, the choose ordered Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews to not take away Djokovic whereas he fights his enchantment. That order expires at 4:00 pm on Monday.

Levingston mentioned the authorities’s case relied on a bit of migration legislation that he believes “will ultimately see Mr Djokovic fail in his application”.

Under the legislation, the minister solely has to point out that the presence of the visa holder “may, would or might be” a threat to the well being, security or good order of Australians.

But even when the authorities wins, the Serbian celebrity could enchantment. If the choose dismisses the tennis ace’s case, there could be a problem.

“If he loses, it is highly likely that an appeal will be lodged,” mentioned John Findley, a solicitor-director who focuses on migration, household, enterprise and tax issues.

In that state of affairs, Djokovic’s attorneys must argue that there was an error and doubtless flag some untested level of legislation, he added. But even when such an enchantment is lodged, Djokovic wouldn’t be capable of stroll free whereas the case is argued, mentioned Levingston.

While the choose could enable an enchantment, he could not order the authorities to grant a visa permitting Djokovic to exit detention, Levingston mentioned.

Australia’s residence affairs minister could grant such a visa, he mentioned. But she is unlikely to take action given the authorities’s place on his case and the political influence of a call to free him.