Western Australia great Shaun Marsh announces retirement from first-class cricket

Western Australia (WA) great Shaun Marsh, on Friday, March 10th, announced his retirement from First-Class, One-Day cricket, putting curtains down on his stellar 23-year-old career. One of Australia’s classiest left-handed batters, Marsh is WA’s highest run-scorer across formats – amassing 12,811 runs in 236 matches including 31 hundreds.

A year after representing Australia at the Under-19 level in Sri Lanka in 2000, Marsh, aged 17 years and 236 days, became the youngest player in WA’s 50 years history to debut in Sheffield Shield. His first game was against South Australia at the WACA in Perth, where Tom Moddy captained the side - an ex-Australian all-rounder, who even played with Shaun’s father, Rodney Marsh. While Darren Lehmann, who later coached Marsh in Australian colours, was SA’s skipper.

Following several good seasons with Western Australia, Shaun made his ODI debut against the Windies in 2008, where he scored an impressive 81 off 97 balls earning him the Player of the Match.

Later, his stints in ODI and T20 cricket for Australia brought him laurels following which he played for Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab then), where he even won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs (616) in the maiden edition. Fast forward a few years, in 2011, Marsh made his Test debut and scored a hundred (141) in his first game, becoming the 14th Australian batter to achieve this feat.

Looking promising from day one, Marsh’s career was marred majorly by injuries and poor form that too in patches, which saw him miss more matches for Australia than he appeared. Struggling with calf and back injuries during his prime days, left-handed Marsh returned to play for Australia in the 2017 Ashes while he played his final Test against India at the SCG in 2019.